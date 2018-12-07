14 ANA soldiers killed in Herat’s Shindand district

HERAT CITY (Pajhwok): At least 14 Afghan National Army (ANA) soldiers have been killed in a Taliban attack in Shindand district of western Herat province, while the Ministry of Defense say only 10 soldiers suffered casualties in the attack.

Sayed Javid Ghafor, MoD spokesman told Pajhwok Afghan News that 10 ANA soldiers were killed or wounded in a Taliban attack on their base in Shindand district on Thursday night.

He did not provide more details about the incident, but said investigation into the nature of the attack was ongoing.

Meanwhile, a local official who wished to go unnamed, said that ANA base in Chashma area of the district was overran by insurgents during an attack around 11pm last night.

The source said that the Taliban took hostage 20 ANA soldiers after capturing their base.

Toor Mohammad Zarifi, a tribal elder from Shindand district, told Pajhwok that the Taliban captured 22 soldiers after taking control of their base.

Some local people say there were 50 soldiers in the base.

Zarifi said that five soldiers were killed, 22 captured and the fate of the rest others was unknown.

He added that the Taliban also seized all weapons and equipment belonged to the base while no reinforcements had so far reached to the area until today morning.

Herat governor’s spokesman, Jailani Farhad, confirmed the attack but said they had no information about casualties.

A Taliban spokesman, Qari Yousuf Ahmadi, claimed capturing 20 soldiers and killing a number others after taking control of the ANA base in Shindand district.

mds