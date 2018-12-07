Pajhwok Services

2 policemen injured, assailant killed in Kandahar city attack

2 policemen injured, assailant killed in Kandahar city attack

By
Bashir Ahmad Naadem
On
Dec 07, 2018 - 14:30

KANDAHAR CITY (Pajhwok): Two policemen wounded and an assailant was killed during an attack on police forces in the capital of southern Kandahar province on Friday, officials said.

The incident took place when two assailants on a motorcycle opened fire on police in Siman Pul area of 14th police district of Kandahar city around 1pm.

Kandahar police spokesman, Zia Durani, told Pajhwok Afghan News that only two policemen were wounded in the incident.

He said the assailants were trying to escape after the clash but police targeted them and killed one of them in the 10th police district but the second one managed to escape in wounded condition.

The second assailant is under police chase, he added.

However, a security official who wished to go unnamed, said one policeman was killed and another was wounded in the attack.

No groups have so far claimed responsibility for the incident.

mds

 

