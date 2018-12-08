Peace in Afghanistan tied to cessation of violence: India

KABUL (Pajhwok): Sticking to its stance, India has reaffirmed its support for an inclusive Afghan-led and Afghan-owned reconciliation process.

“We support a peace process that promotes and protects unity, sovereignty, democracy, inclusiveness and prosperity of Afghanistan ,” Indian diplomat Eenam Gambhir said.

Addressing a UN General Assembly debate on the situation in Afghanistan, she said any meaningful progress towards sustainable peace required cessation of terrorist violence.

The envoy also stressed renunciation of Taliban ’s links with international terrorism, respect for rights of common Afghan people, especially women , children and minorities.

“India has always stood shoulder to shoulder with Afghan partners and will continue to do so in this transformation decade in providing assistance that Afghanistan needs. Building reliable connectivity for landlocked Afghanistan is a key component of our regional partnership,” the envoy added.

“In these endeavors, we are mindful that all such projects respect state sovereignty and territorial integrity and are based on universally recognised international norms, transparency and principles of financial responsibility, ecological and environmental protection and preservation standards.

“It is with this spirit that we are engaged in various connectivity projects in the region including the Chabahar Port project and direct India-Afghanistan Air-Freight Corridor, which have been successfully operationalised.”

India would continue to build on the gains made, the diplomat promised. “We will continue to work with all those who share this spirit of helping Afghanistan without conditions.”

She continued: “While all of us advocate that there is no military solution to the issue, yet the Taliban -- aided by their supporters -- continue to pursue military operations perpetrating violence and destruction, like the recent attack in Kabul and several other parts of Afghanistan.”

These offensives were planned and launched by those who were harbored in safe havens in the neighborhood, she alleged, claiming these sanctuaries had, for years, provided safety for the dark agendas of ideologically and operationally-fused terror networks like the Taliban, Haqqanis, Daesh, Al-Qaeda and its proscribed affiliates such as the Lashkar-e-Taiba and Jaish-e-Mohammed.

Despite mounting challenges of security, peace and development, the envoy noted, there had also been considerable progress over the last 17 years – especially in promoting education and healthcare, protecting the rights of women, children and the marginalised; securing lives; improving governance and reforms; generating livelihood and in moving Afghanistan towards self-reliance, she said.