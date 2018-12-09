Pajhwok Services

Govt intended to target roots of corruption: President

Governance & Politics

Govt intended to target roots of corruption: President

By
Zaghona Salehi
On
Dec 09, 2018 - 17:00

KABULinfo-icon (Pajhwok): President Ashraf Ghani has made it clear that implementation of the government’s reforms agenda never meant targeting specific individuals.

Addressing a gathering in Kabul to mark the International Anti-Corruption Day, President Ghani said he was happy participating in an event in which the government’s anti-corruption strategy was being talked about and commitments to fighting the menace being renewed.

The president sought more attention to implementation of a six-way reform strategy --- restoration of trust, having a specific strategy, a roadmap, commitment, measurement and results.

“My government’s intention is to dry up the roots of corruption and this is a collective responsibility in which the role of people, media, civil societyinfo-icon, ulemainfo-icon and all other segments of the society is vital,” he said.

The president said if committed and young individuals were not injected into government institutions and human resources, Afghanistaninfo-icon might go back to the dark ages.

