Govt intended to target roots of corruption: President

KABUL (Pajhwok): President Ashraf Ghani has made it clear that implementation of the government’s reforms agenda never meant targeting specific individuals.

Addressing a gathering in Kabul to mark the International Anti-Corruption Day, President Ghani said he was happy participating in an event in which the government’s anti-corruption strategy was being talked about and commitments to fighting the menace being renewed.

The president sought more attention to implementation of a six-way reform strategy --- restoration of trust, having a specific strategy, a roadmap, commitment, measurement and results.

“My government’s intention is to dry up the roots of corruption and this is a collective responsibility in which the role of people, media, civil society , ulema and all other segments of the society is vital,” he said.

The president said if committed and young individuals were not injected into government institutions and human resources, Afghanistan might go back to the dark ages.

