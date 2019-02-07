Moscow moot wants foreign troops out of Afghanistan

KABUL (Pajhwok): The two-day Moscow meeting on Wednesday called for the complete withdrawal of US-led foreign forces to ensure lasting peace in Afghanistan .

In a joint declaration, the participants urged all countries to avoid interfering in Afghanistan’s internal affairs and assured the country would not be used against any other nation

They also agreed on protecting social, economic, political and educational rights of Afghan women in line with Islamic principles.

The participating parties pledged protecting the freedom of speech in accordance with Islamic principles, undertaking efforts for attracting international assistance for the reconstruction of Afghanistan’s infrastructure.

Some of Afghanistan’s mainstream political parties and politicians and a delegation from the Taliban office in Qatar attended the Moscow meeting, excluding the government in Kabul.

The attendees outlined a nine-point approach to promote intra-Afghan dialogue aimed at finding a political settlement to the ongoing conflict in the country.

The delegates unanimously agreed to hold the next round of talks in Qatar’s capital Doha as soon as possible. The declaration reads:

All parties agreed that lasting peace was the aspiration of the Afghans and this principle has been achieved in Moscow.

• All parties agreed that in view of the current sensitive situation, the intra-Afghan dialogue must continue on regular basis.

• All parties agreed to support the ongoing talks in Qatar and consider these talks a positive step towards ending the imposed war on Afghanistan.

• All parties have agreed that systematic reforms be put in place in all national institutions including the security sector after a peace deal is signed.

• All parties agreed the cooperation of regional and major countries are essential to determine lasting and nationwide peace in Afghanistan.

• All parties agreed on respect for the principles of Islam across the system, Afghanistan as home to all Afghans, support to a powerful central government with all ethnicities having a role in it, protecting national sovereignty and promoting social justice, keeping the country neutral in all regional and international conflicts, protecting Afghanistan’s national and religious values and undertaking a unified and single policy.

• To restore peace to Afghanistan, the parties agreed on the complete withdrawal of foreign forces from the country, asking all countries to avoid interfering in Afghanistan’s internal affairs, providing assurance to the international community that Afghanistan will not be used against any other nation,,.

• All parties agreed on addressing the issue of all inmates who are old, suffering from incurable diseases or have completed their prison sentences and the removal of Taliban leaders from the UN blacklist and opening of an official political office in Qatar for acceleration of peace talks.

• All parties agreed that the next intra-Afghan meeting to be held in Doha, Qatar as soon as possible. Agreement was also made to work further on some other important issues related to the peace process in Afghanistan.

Earlier in the week, President Ashraf Ghani said the politicians attending the Moscow Talks had no executive power and are not officially representing Afghanistan.

mud