Preventing soldiers’ casualties be next year’s top priority: Ghani

KABUL (Pajhwok): President Ashraf Ghani on Thursday told Special Police Units that anyone taking up weapon against the government was the enemy and should be eliminated.

A statement from the Presidential Palace received by Pajhwok Afghan News said that the president attended the concluding day of a conference assessing the performance of the past one year of the Special Police Units at the Ministry of Interior on Thursday noon.

Addressing the gathering, Ghani said holding such annual seminars were effective in area of professional training of security personnel and reducing their casualties.

“Officers of the Special Police Units do not fear death rather death fear them,” he told the police soldiers.

The president directed security and defense organs to prioritize preventing soldiers’ casualties in the next solar year ’s plan.

He said the Special Units played an important role in rescuing civilians and national police in the war and they needed further investment.

“Anyone rising up in arms against the government is enemy and should perish,” he said, adding that he was not the king of person who called an enemy a friend one day and enemy the next day.“My explanation of the enemy is very clear, their actions prove their enmity,” he added.

Speaking to Special Police Unit officials, he said, “We want peace, but it could not be achieved with weakness, it can be ensured with your sword and power, the government does not beg for peace when you are here and neither we are in a weak position.”

Ghani said the government wanted a peace that accepted the national security forces, adding no one could see the Afghan forces with an eye of humiliation. “They are the protectors of Afghanistan ’s dignity and prestige, our forces are national, professional and apolitical,” he said.

Abdul Sabor Qanay, first deputy interior minister, Special Police Units general commander, Brig. Mir Ahmad Azimi and Special Police Units’ Training Center commander, Lt. Col. Sayed Noor Hassan appreciated the president for his invariable attention to the Afghan forces.

They said the five-day seminar was aimed at explaining challenges and problems the security forces faced and finding solutions to them. They said Afghan security forces would continue to perform their job of law enforcement, public order maintenance and beating the enemy.

