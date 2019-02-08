Pajhwok Services

Ghani, Abdullah pay rich tributes to Malakzada

By
Mohammad Asif Ahmadzai
On
Feb 08, 2019 - 15:48

 

KABULinfo-icon (Pajhwok): As lawmaker Dr. Ibrahim Malakzada was laid to rest on Friday, President Ashraf Ghani paid him glowing tributes for his services to the people and protecting the national interest.

A two-time member of the Wolesi Jirgainfo-icon, the lower house, from Ghorinfo-icon province, died four days ago. His family said Malakzada had no ailment and they were awaiting the result of forensic tests.

In a statement from his office, President Ghani attended funeral for Dr. Malakzada before noon. At a Kabul hospital, the president prayed for departed soul and voiced his shock at his passing. 

Malakzada had struggled shoulder to shoulder with the security personnel for ensuring public security and keeping Parchaman district from falling into insurgents’ hands, Ghani said, adding he had served as a real representative of the people.

Meanwhile, CEO Dr. Abdullah also expressed deep shock over the ex-parliamentarian’s death and hailed him as a hero for his constituents. The CEO also commended his role in maintenance of security.

mud

 

