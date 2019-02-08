HRW calls for fully investigating AFF head

KABUL (Pajhwok): Human Rights Watch (HRW) has urged the Afghan government to fully investigate sexual assault claims by 20 members of women ’s football team.

The Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) should assist and monitor Afghan prosecutions and promote justice for the victims, HRW said.

In a statement, the rights group underlined the need for the protection of witnesses and safety of players on the Afghan women’s team.

Afghan prosecutors are scheduled to visit Europe and Canada in the coming weeks as part of an investigation that began in December 2018.

Minky Worden, director of global initiatives, said: “Afghan authorities, as a critical step in ending violence against women, need to fully prosecute all those responsible for crimes against the Afghan women footballers.”

Worden asked FIFA, which began investigating these allegations last April, to share information with Afghan investigators and maintain a ban on accused officials.

Women players have accused Afghan Football Federation (AFF) head Keramuudin Karim and other AFF officials of sexual assault, harassment and discrimination.

The former team captains, Khalida Popal and Shamila Kohestani, both of whom now live outside of Afghanistan , have been advocating justice on behalf of their former team members.

Popal has said that sexual abuse of players, both women and men, goes back years and occurred while the team played abroad.

These cases are a test of the Afghan government’s willingness to root out abusive elements in women’s sport , according to the rights watchdog.

“Our biggest concern is that if FIFA takes more time, this topic will be dropped off the global agenda, which we can’t let happen,” Popal told HRW.

Afghanistan’s 2009 Law on the Elimination of Violence Against Women imposed tough penalties for violence against women. However, impunity for such crimes remains widespread.

“With the Women’s World Cup in 2019 on the horizon, FIFA should make use of its evidence and authority to send the message that such abuse will never again be tolerated,” Worden said. “The prosecution of this case is crucial for the ability of Afghan women and girls to play sports at all levels.”

“Afghanistan has a terrible track record protecting female athletes from abuses by coaches and federation officials,” Worden said.

“Now that the prosecutors are wrapping up their investigation, it’s important for them to take the next steps to prosecute the suspects appropriately. Women and girls in Afghanistan have a right to play sports without fearing assault and harassment.”

