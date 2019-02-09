Pajhwok Services

‘Complete consensus’ on electoral reforms, says Danish

Governance & Politics

Feb 09, 2019 - 21:11

KABULinfo-icon (Pajhwok): A day after consulting politicians, second vice president Sarwar Danish on Saturday said there was complete consensus among all stakeholders about changes to the electoral law and bringing reforms to the electoral bodies.

Danish, who met with deputy chief of mission at the US Embassy in Kabul Karen Decker, said there was possibility of difference of opinion which would be decided after consultations and talks, however all sides supported amendment in parts of the electoral law.

A day earlier, Danish presided over a meeting which was attended by political leaders and presidential wannabes to discuss amendment to the electoral law.

The consultative meeting at the Presidential Palace was attended by some candidates, political party heads and their representatives.

A statement from the second VP office said Karen Decker welcomed efforts at practically implementing electoral reforms and hoped the reforms would help Afghanistaninfo-icon hold transparent and inclusive future elections.

However, some political outfits and presidential candidates had called the proposed draft incomplete and voiced concerns at the suggestions about the independence of the poll panels. 

