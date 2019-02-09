Supreme Audit Office: Around 5b afs saved in 1397

KABUL (Pajhwok): The Supreme Audit Office (SAO) on Saturday said more than 4.8 billion afghanis were saved from being embezzled and added to the state kitty during current 1397 solar year , and more than 700 million afghanis losses to the state were fixed.

SAO audits financial affairs of budgetary departments including municipalities, enterprises and government companies as well as Afghanistan ’s political agencies outside the country.

Mohammad Asif Ahmadzai, SAO spokesman, told a press conference here that more than 4.8 billion afghanis and nearly $72,000 were audited and sent to the state treasury as a result of the office’s evaluation.

About the saved money, he said, “The money was protected from being embezzled during evaluation of budgetary units in Kabul and provinces that include enterprises and municipalities in 1397 solar year.”

On the other hand, he added that 552 million afghanis and two million USD, which collectively amounts to 702 million afghanis, were identified as loss to the government in 17 cases which had been referred to the Attorney’s General Office.

Without providing details, Ahmadzai told Pajhwok Afghan News that a number of government officials including ministers, their deputies and governors were also involved in the cases of misusing public money.

He said the SAO evaluated accounts of 500 offices, the expenditure report of 1396 fiscal year, 40 projects of the World Bank and other budget spending in 1397 solar year.

Mds