Pajhwok Services

SMS News Service

Photo Service

Previous Pause Next

Election Coverage

Special Mining Page

Afghan Peace Process Special Page

Addvertise With Pajhwok

Click Here for more information

Daily Newsletter

Language
Sending Time (GMT / Kabul time)

Suggest a Story

Pajhwok is interested in your story suggestions. Please tell us your thoughts by clicking here.

Civilians among 29 killed in Helmand raid

Security & Crime

ارشيف

Civilians among 29 killed in Helmand raid

By
Pajhwok reporter
On
Feb 10, 2019 - 11:49

LASHKARGAH (Pajhwok): At least 25 Talibaninfo-icon insurgents and four civilians have been killed in a security operation in the Sangin district of southern Helmand province, an official said on Sunday.

Omar Zwak, the governor’s spokesman, told Pajhwok Afghan News the National Directorate of Security (NDSinfo-icon) personnel conducted the raid in Pozy area late on Saturday night.

Twenty-five rebels were killed and 10 others captured alive, he said, adding several weapons, ammunition, explosives and vehicles belonging to militants were destroyed.

According to Zwak, four civilians were also killed and two others wounded in the overnight operation by the Special Forces. He added no information was immediately available on how the civilians were harmed.

A delegation would be appointed soon to investigate the casualties inflicted on civilians, he promised, insisting the collateral damage was not as high as reported by some media outlets.

Taliban confirmed the raid, with the group’s spokesman Qari Yousuf Ahmadi claiming that Afghan and American forces carried out raids in Pozy, Khanan and Barakzai villages.

He said 11 civilians, including womeninfo-icon and children, were killed and nine others, including women and children, wounded in the overnight raids. A mosqueinfo-icon, three civilian houses, two shops and eight vehicles were damaged, he claimed.

sa/mud

Tags: 

Related Article

6 civilians freed in raid on Taliban prison in Helmand
8 ALP personnel killed in attack on Sar-i-Pul posts
7 police killed in Taliban attack on Farah checkpoint
Daesh force recruitment in-charge arrested in Kabul
3 ANA soldiers, as many rebels killed in Sar-i-Pul attack
  • 527 reads

Add new comment

Advertisement

Advertisement

Twitter Update