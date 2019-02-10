Pajhwok Services

Security forces finally reopen Kandahar-Uruzgan highway

Security & Crime

Security forces finally reopen Kandahar-Uruzgan highway

By
Ajmal Wesal
On
Feb 10, 2019 - 16:49

TIRINKOT (Pajhwok): Security forces on Sunday reopened the road between southern Kandahar and central Uruzgan provinces after remaining closed for more than a year, officials said.

Afghan National Army’s 205thAtal Military Corps commander Brig. Gen. Shafiqullah Rasoolzai told Pajhwok Afghan News 36 Talibaninfo-icon insurgents suffered casualties during the operations.

He said the Taliban casualties included four notorious commanders and the operation lasted 12 days.

Security forces recaptured Urdu Balagh, a strategic locality from militants a day earlier and established their posts there, he added.

Rasoolzai assured there was no problem to travel on the Kandahar-Uruzgan highway and a technical team was busy defusing roadside landmines planted by the Taliban militants in the area.

Col. Abdul Wali Haqmal, commander of the fourth brigade of the 205thAtal Military Corps, told Pajhwok they recaptured Sarkhobi and Urdu Balagh localities from Taliban militants and stationed security forces there.

Meanwhile, provincial intelligence chief Brig Gen. Abdul Samad Shams told Pajhwok the road had reopened for passengers and security of the highway had been ensured.

Abdul Karim, a government official, expressed his happiness over the highway’s reopening after a long time.

pk/ma

Tags: 

