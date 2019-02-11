Czechs to follow if US forces exit Afghanistan

KABUL (Pajhwok): The Czech Republic says it will follow suit if American forces exit Afghanistan as a result of negotiations with the Taliban .

Czech Defence Minister Lubomir Metnar was quoted as saying by the Pravo newspaper they would pull out troops from Afghanistan in the wake of a US pullout.

"If the current negotiations are successfully completed and lead to internal political stability, then security should improve,” the minister added.

Should the US reduce the number of troops or withdraw all forces from Afghanistan, Metnar said they would also pull out", Metnar told the Pravo newspaper.

Around 340 Czech soldiers are currently based in Afghanistan as part of the NATO Resolute Support mission to train and assist the Afghan security forces.

PAN Monitor/mud