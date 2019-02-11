Pajhwok Services

Czechs to follow if US forces exit Afghanistan

Governance & Politics

Czechs to follow if US forces exit Afghanistan

By
Pajhwok Monitor
On
Feb 11, 2019 - 09:41

KABULinfo-icon (Pajhwok): The Czech Republic says it will follow suit if American forces exit Afghanistaninfo-icon as a result of negotiations with the Talibaninfo-icon.

Czech Defence Minister Lubomir Metnar was quoted as saying by the Pravo newspaper they would pull out troops from Afghanistan in the wake of a US pullout.

"If the current negotiations are successfully completed and lead to internal political stability, then security should improve,” the minister added.

Should the US reduce the number of troops or withdraw all forces from Afghanistan, Metnar said they would also pull out", Metnar told the Pravo newspaper.

Around 340 Czech soldiers are currently based in Afghanistan as part of the NATOinfo-icon Resolute Support mission to train and assist the Afghan security forces.

PANinfo-icon Monitor/mud

