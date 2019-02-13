Pajhwok Services

SMS News Service

Photo Service

Previous Pause Next

Election Coverage

Special Mining Page

Afghan Peace Process Special Page

Addvertise With Pajhwok

Click Here for more information

Daily Newsletter

Language
Sending Time (GMT / Kabul time)

Suggest a Story

Pajhwok is interested in your story suggestions. Please tell us your thoughts by clicking here.

Convicted candidate arrested before escape to Uzbekistan

Security & Crime

Convicted candidate arrested before escape to Uzbekistan

By
Pajhwok
On
Feb 13, 2019 - 20:44

KABULinfo-icon (Pajhwok): Sentenced to five years in jail, a successful Wolesi Jirgainfo-icon candidate from southeastern Paktika province has been arrested in northern Balkh province while attempting to escape to Uzbekistan.

A statement from the Ministry of Interior (MoI) said the candidate has been sentenced to five years in prison by the court over documents’ forgery.

Special crime investigation police in coordination with local officials arrested the escaping candidate from the border port of Hairatan based on intelligence information, the ministry said.

The statement did not provide further details about the candidate, but a source named him as Mohammad Mirza Katawazi who is among the successful candidates from Paktika province.

The candidate has been shifted to Kabul and is now under investigation in the 105th department of National Directorate of Security (NDSinfo-icon).

Pajhwok published a report on Sep 28, 2018 about Katawazi’s nomination and victory in the elections despite being sentenced to five years jail.

https://www.pajhwok.com/en/2018/09/28/wolesi-jirg-candidate-sentenced-jail-term-escapes-iecc-disqualification

pk/ma

Tags: 

Related Article

25 Taliban fighters killed in Kandahar operation
Taliban commander among 5 rebels killed in fresh violence
Heads, members of election panels put on ECL
2 Moldovan pilots released from Taliban captivity
3 of a family killed, 11 wounded in Takhar mortar strike
  • 713 reads

Add new comment

Advertisement

Advertisement

Twitter Update