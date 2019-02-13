Convicted candidate arrested before escape to Uzbekistan

KABUL (Pajhwok): Sentenced to five years in jail, a successful Wolesi Jirga candidate from southeastern Paktika province has been arrested in northern Balkh province while attempting to escape to Uzbekistan.

A statement from the Ministry of Interior (MoI) said the candidate has been sentenced to five years in prison by the court over documents’ forgery.

Special crime investigation police in coordination with local officials arrested the escaping candidate from the border port of Hairatan based on intelligence information, the ministry said.

The statement did not provide further details about the candidate, but a source named him as Mohammad Mirza Katawazi who is among the successful candidates from Paktika province.

The candidate has been shifted to Kabul and is now under investigation in the 105th department of National Directorate of Security (NDS ).

Pajhwok published a report on Sep 28, 2018 about Katawazi’s nomination and victory in the elections despite being sentenced to five years jail.

https://www.pajhwok.com/en/2018/09/28/wolesi-jirg-candidate-sentenced-jail-term-escapes-iecc-disqualification

pk/ma