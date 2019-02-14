10 gunmen involved in harassing citizens detained

KABUL (Pajhwok): Kabul police have arrested a 10-member group of gunmen involved in beating a civilian in the capital, an official said on Thursday.

Basir Mujahid, spokesman for the 101st Asmaee Police Zone, told Pajhwok Afghan News beating an innocent man in front of Gul Bahar Centre late on Wednesday night.

Mujahid alleged the detainees were accused of insulting, beating and harassing Kabul residents. Ten weapons and two vehicles were seized from the gunmen.

Cases against the detainees would be referred to judicial organs for investigations, Mujahid concluded.

pk