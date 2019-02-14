Pajhwok Services

SMS News Service

Photo Service

Previous Pause Next

Election Coverage

Special Mining Page

Afghan Peace Process Special Page

Addvertise With Pajhwok

Click Here for more information

Daily Newsletter

Language
Sending Time (GMT / Kabul time)

Suggest a Story

Pajhwok is interested in your story suggestions. Please tell us your thoughts by clicking here.

10 gunmen involved in harassing citizens detained

Security & Crime

10 gunmen involved in harassing citizens detained

By
Pajhwok
On
Feb 14, 2019 - 13:07

KABULinfo-icon (Pajhwok): Kabul police have arrested a 10-member group of gunmen involved in beating a civilian in the capital, an official said on Thursday.

Basir Mujahid, spokesman for the 101st Asmaee Police Zone, told Pajhwok Afghan News beating an innocent man in front of Gul Bahar Centre late on Wednesday night.

Mujahid alleged the detainees were accused of insulting, beating and harassing Kabul residents. Ten weapons and two vehicles were seized from the gunmen.

Cases against the detainees would be referred to judicial organs for investigations, Mujahid concluded.

pk

Tags: 

Related Article

Alleged kidnappers of ANA soldiers granted bail
Convicted candidate arrested before escape to Uzbekistan
25 Taliban fighters killed in Kandahar operation
Taliban commander among 5 rebels killed in fresh violence
Heads, members of election panels put on ECL
  • 496 reads

Add new comment

Advertisement

Advertisement

Twitter Update