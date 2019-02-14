NATO decisions welcome if serve Afghanistan interest: MoD

KABUL (Pajhwok): The Afghan Ministry of Defense (MoD) on Thursday said it would welcome any NATO decision that serves the interest of Afghanistan .

Javed Ghafoor, MoD spokesman, told Pajhwok Afghan News regarding the defense ministers meeting in Brussels, the capital of Belgium, that Afghanistan had strategic ties with NATO.

The two day NATO ministerial meeting began on Wednesday and Thursday was dedicated to Afghanistan.

Ghafoor said Afghanistan would welcome any NATO decision that could lead to peace and stability and prove effective in the fight against terrorism.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said they would continue supporting Afghan security forces and called their mission in Afghanistan as a top priority.

He reiterated support for the Afghan peace process initiative and stressed the Afghan government’s inclusion in the talks.

Sa/ma