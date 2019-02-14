Pajhwok Services

SMS News Service

Photo Service

Previous Pause Next

Election Coverage

Special Mining Page

Afghan Peace Process Special Page

Addvertise With Pajhwok

Click Here for more information

Daily Newsletter

Language
Sending Time (GMT / Kabul time)

Suggest a Story

Pajhwok is interested in your story suggestions. Please tell us your thoughts by clicking here.

NATO decisions welcome if serve Afghanistan interest: MoD

Security & Crime

NATO decisions welcome if serve Afghanistan interest: MoD

By
Javed Hamim Kakar
On
Feb 14, 2019 - 18:11

KABULinfo-icon (Pajhwok): The Afghan Ministry of Defense (MoD) on Thursday said it would welcome any NATOinfo-icon decision that serves the interest of Afghanistaninfo-icon.

Javed Ghafoor, MoD spokesman, told Pajhwok Afghan News regarding the defense ministers meeting in Brussels, the capital of Belgium, that Afghanistan had strategic ties with NATO.

The two day NATO ministerial meeting began on Wednesday and Thursday was dedicated to Afghanistan.

Ghafoor said Afghanistan would welcome any NATO decision that could lead to peace and stability and prove effective in the fight against terrorism.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said they would continue supporting Afghan security forces and called their mission in Afghanistan as a top priority.

He reiterated support for the Afghan peace process initiative and stressed the Afghan government’s inclusion in the talks.

Sa/ma

Tags: 

Related Article

10 gunmen involved in harassing citizens detained
Alleged kidnappers of ANA soldiers granted bail
Convicted candidate arrested before escape to Uzbekistan
25 Taliban fighters killed in Kandahar operation
Taliban commander among 5 rebels killed in fresh violence
  • 257 reads

Add new comment

Advertisement

Advertisement

Twitter Update