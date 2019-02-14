Pajhwok Services

Talks excluding Kabul to fizzle out: Asfandyar

Governance & Politics

Talks excluding Kabul to fizzle out: Asfandyar

By
S.Muddasir Ali Shah
On
Feb 14, 2019 - 08:45

PESHAWAR (Pajhwok): Peace negotiations excluding the Afghan government will not come to fruition, warns the Awami National Party (ANP) president.

Asfandyar Wali Khan said in an interview published on Thursday representatives of the Afghan government must be part of the ongoing peace talks.

Currently on a visit to Dubai, Asfandyar told The News Kabulinfo-icon must be consulted on ways of stabilising the war-devastated country.

“The current Afghan government is also representative of Afghanistaninfo-icon,” he argued, recalling that his party had long opposed the conflict.

About the Pashtuninfo-icon Tahafuz Movement (PTM), Asfandyar remarked any political issue could be sorted out through dialogue. He urged talks between the government and PTM.

mud

Tags: 

  • 409 reads

