Afghan mark 30th anniversary of Soviet forces’ withdrawal

Security & Crime

Afghan mark 30th anniversary of Soviet forces’ withdrawal

By
Javed Hamim Kakar
On
Feb 15, 2019 - 17:59

KABULinfo-icon (Pajhwok): The government and people on Friday marked the 30th anniversary of former Soviet Union forces’ withdrawal from Afghanistaninfo-icon in central capital Kabul and provinces.

The former Soviet Union troops that invaded Afghanistan in 1979 faced strong opposition from both Afghans and the international community, which eventually forced the invading troops to leave the country in 1989.

An official gathering marking the day was held at the Presidential Palace, where Chief Executive Officer Abdullah Abdullah, second vice president Sarwar Danish and other senior government and security officials.

Similarly, another event at the Loya Jirgainfo-icon tent was attended by hundreds of people who denounced the former Soviet Union’s attack.

A number of government officials, governors, political leaders, presidential candidates and influential figures through their statements and messages condemned the Soviet invasion and praised the Afghan resistance.

