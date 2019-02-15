Afghans paid huge price in their jihad against Soviets: Taliban

KABUL (Pajhwok): As the Afghans celebrated the 30th anniversary of the former Soviet Union troops withdrawal from Afghanistan on Friday, the Taliban said the retreat of the Red Army not only salvaged Afghanistan but also the world from the danger of communism.

The Soviet Union invaded Afghanistan in December 1979 but faced with fierce rebel resistance and in the years of fighting that followed, the Soviet Union lost more than 15,000 troops and finally withdrew a decade later in 1989.

The Taliban in their statement in connection with the anniversary of former Soviet forces withdrawal from Afghanistan said the Red Army invaded Afghanistan to reach the Indian ocean, but retreated with their heads hanging down.

It said the former Soviet Union had ‘occupied’ many Islamic countries and its invasion of Afghanistan had the same motive and tried every cruel tactics against the Afghan mujahideen .

The Taliban said the Afghans paid a huge price in their jihad against the Soviets as about two millions lost their lives, millions more wounded and displaced, but in return they gained freedom and the Soviet Union led to a breakup in 1991.

“This day is not only a moment of pride for the Afghans, but it has lessons for the today’s invaders to learn and leave before they meet the fate of the former Soviet Union.”

ma