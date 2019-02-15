Uzbekistan fully supports Afghan-owned peace process: Kamilov

KABUL (Pajhwok): Uzbekistan foreign minister Abdulaziz Kamilov has assured President Ashraf Ghani that his country would coordinate every effort for Afghanistan peace with the Kabul administration.

The two leaders met on the sidelines of the 55th International Security Conference in German city of Munich on Thursday and expressed satisfaction over progress on regional connectivity projects and discussed comprehensively the rail road between the two countries and bilateral trade relations, a statement from the Presidential Palace in Kabul said.

The Uzbek foreign minister said his country full supported an Afghan-led and owned peace process and was always ready to host the Afghan government in various fields.

Extending good wishes to President Ghani on behalf of his Uzbek counterpart, Kamilov said his country would take forward every effort for peace in Afghanistan in coordination with the Afghan government.

In response, President Ghani thanked the Uzbekistan leadership for extending him best wishes and called Afghanistan and Uzbekistan as two strategic and regional partners.

Ghani said the Tashkent conference provided a clear mechanism for regional cooperation and practical steps were being taken to further improve relations between the two countries.

The president said peace in Afghanistan would result into increased development works and regional connectivity projects, in which the role of European Union, regional countries, particularly Uzbekistan, would be significant.

