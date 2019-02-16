85pc of Afghans have access to healthcare: Dr. Feroz

KABUL (Pajhwok): Public Health Minister Ferozuddin Ferozon Saturday said the international community has announced $600 million in assistance for next year to improve health services in Afghanistan .

Dr. Feroz, who received the Best Minister Award six days ago in Dubai, said the international assistance would be used on expanding health services to remote areas of the country.

He said the assistance was given in recognition of the Ministry of Public Health’s effective activities in providing health services to the people, particularly reducing mother and child mortality rates and malnutrition among children in the country.

Dr. Feroz received the best minister award at the World Government Summit from UAE prime minister and ruler Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

The World Government Summit is an annual event held in Dubai, UAE. It brings together leaders in government for a global dialogue about governmental process and policies with a focus on the issues of futurism, technology and innovation, as well as other topics.

Speaking at a conference in Kabul about his award, the minister said only seven percent of the Afghans had access to health services 15 years ago compared to 85 percent now.

Besides wide access to health services, he said, child mortality rate fell 44 percent in the country and malnutrition among children decreased from 60 percent to 20 percent, he said.

Talking to the award, Feroz said the award was an honor for Afghans and a result of efforts of all people of Afghanistan.

He said people’s hopes from the ministry had increased and further efforts were needed to provide better health services to the nation.

Ahmad Jan Naim, an advisor to the Public Health Ministry, told the conference said that good leadership, initiatives in the health sector, bringing positive changes and improving health situation, encouraging the private health sector and improving the quality of health services were reasons the ministry was chosen as the best in the world.

Fardin Gharman, head of Private Hospitals Association, said heart operations and kidney transplants were performed in many hospitals of the country now and patients did not need to travel abroad for their treatment.

He urged capitalists’ cooperation in improving the capacity and quality of services provided by the private sector.

