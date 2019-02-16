One civilian killed, 3 wounded in Ghazni explosion

GHAZNI CITY (Pajhwok): One civilian was killed and three others were wounded as a result of a bomb blast in southern Ghazni province on Saturday morning, an official said.

Mohammad Arif Noori, the governor’s spokesman, told Pajhwok Afghan News the blast resulted from explosives placed in a three-wheeler in Ghazni city, the provincial capital.

He alleged the explosive device had been placed by Taliban militants in motor rickshaw, killing a civilian and wounding three others.

Civil Hospital ifficial Dr. Noorullah confirmed receiving one body and three injured people. He said the wounded were in stable condition.

