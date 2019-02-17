Govt inattentive to our rights: Daikundi disables

NEILI (Pajhwok): A number of physically-challenged individuals in central Daikundi province complain their rights are paid no heed by the local administration as they receive a stipend once a year and no other privileges.

The Article 53 of the Constitution says, “The state shall adopt necessary measures to regulate medical services as well as financial aid to survivors of martyrs and missing persons, and for reintegration of the disabled and handicapped and their active participation in society , in accordance with provisions of the law.”

The article adds: “The state shall guarantee the rights of retirees, and shall render necessary aid to the elderly, women without caretaker, disabled and handicapped as well as poor orphans, in accordance with provisions of the law.”

Some people with disabilities in Daikundi province accuse the local administration of having neglected their rights and say around 10,000 handicapped people live in the province without any services for improvement in their lives.

The disabilities (cut off body organs or failure in movement of a part of body) of people in Daikundi have mostly resulted from the ongoing conflict, migration , natural disasters and congenital disorder, they say.

Sayed Talib , who has lost both legs, told Pajhwok Afghan News, “Handicapped people in Daikundi receive an annual salary but no other assistance.”

Shehla, a disabled woman, said: “Many disabled women in Daikundi are facing a lot of problems, they have no access to education , recreational facilities or any other motivation to help them feel life outside their homes, the disabled are even pushed into a degrading and humiliating environment .”

Mohammad Danish, head of the Association of People with Disabilities in Daikundi province, called the complaints as genuine and said non-implementation of the law remained a major problem for the disabled people despite being the most vulnerable class of the society.

He said people with disabilities remained deprived of educational scholarships, the five-percent share in government jobs, admission in private and state run universities and the Hajj quota in Daikundi province.

Dainsh was unsatisfied with the Labor and Social Affairs department’s performance, and said, “People with disabilities face a lot of problems in Daikundi but the government does not care about them.”

However, Mohammad Haidari, the provincial labor, social affairs, martyrs and disabled department director in Daikundi, rejected the complaints of handicapped people and said these individuals had been provided opportunities to obtain vocational education.

He said the only problem the disabled people in Daikundi faced was the lack of land and this issue would be solved in few years.

