Taliban-US talks in Islamabad postponed

KABUL (Pajhwok): Afghan Taliban and US representatives meeting in Islamabad has been delayed as some of the Taliban’s delegation members were unable to travel to Islamabad due to travel restrictions.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said a meeting with US delegation was expected to be conducted in Islamabad on February 18.

“Members of the Islamic Emirate were prepared for the trip but unfortunately the trip was not facilitated due the black list and lack of cooperation from the US,” said Mujahid.

He said the Taliban could not be blamed for the delay in the meeting because they were full prepared.

Earlier, Afghanistan’s mission to the United Nations has hit out at Pakistan’s invitation to Taliban to talks with Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Afghanistan has voiced its concern at Taliban negotiators’ planned visit to Pakistan in a letter to the UN Security Council.

