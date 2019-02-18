Inmates in Gardiz jail receive vocational, literacy education

KABUL (Pajhwok): Prison officials in southeastern Paktia province say many inmates in the central jail receive literacy and vocational education so they would be able improve their economy themselves after released.

The officials say the prisoners were getting skills in tailoring, carpentry, metal working and constructions as well as getting literacy education and memorizing the holy Quran .

One of the inmates in Paktia, Mohammad Rahim, told Pajhwok Afghan News that he was tailoring since the last one and half a year in the jail and tailored dresses for other inmates and workers of the jail.

He said that his occupation in the jail helped him to improve his economy besides donating some money to the training section of the inmates.

“I make a dress for 300 Afghanis, we also pay money to the jail and save some for my own needs,” he said.

Iqbal, another prisoner in Paktia said that the people in jail had high capacity for work but there were limited machinery and resources to train more inmates.

“I have been working since five years, I also train other jailers, but sewing machines are limited and I cannot help more people,” he said.

Shafi Rahman, a prisoner who got carpentry profession, said that he can make his life better when released from the jail using his skills.

“Anyone (in jail) can get their skills in tailoring, carpentry, wielding and other professions here so they would be able in the future to help their families,” he said.

Haji Mirajuddin said that he got his profession in constructions in jail and can make around 200 Afghanis a day.

“I receive money for my work; an ordinary worker receives 120 Afghanis and a skillful person 200 Afghanis a day, we are happy to be buys it passes our time and improves our economy,” he said.

A number of other inmates are getting literacy education and memorizing holy Quran but they face shortage of stationary and books.

On the other hand, Gardiz jail director, Brig. Gen. Afandi Gul Rubati, told Pajhwok that dozens of inmates in the jail were currently getting vocational and literacy education.

He said that there was high capacity for different professions among inmates in the jail but there was no good markets for prisoner’s industrial and vocational products.

He said that the vocational training and products made by inmates would be accelerated if at least the government made a contract about products made inside the jail.

“Prisoners work in several different sections, but there is no market for products they make, if there is good market for these products it would make professional inmates more effective for people and our administration,” he said.

About three months back, eight inmates memorized the whole holy Quran in Gardiz Central Jail. Around 400 people including four women are imprisoned in Gardiz jail.

mds