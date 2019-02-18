Logar women demand more work opportunities in government depts

PUL-I-ALAM (Pajhwok): Some residents and civil society activists in central Logar province have criticised the lack of women employees in most government departments which badly affected the routine work.

Old traditions and customs have discouraged women from working at government offices, they believed, adding that some women had been employed at the Education and Women Affairs Departments.

But government officials claimed the participation of women in government offices had increased compared to the past.

Shabnam, a civil society activist, told Pajhwok Afghan News without the Education and Women Affairs Department the presence of women in other governmental institutions in Logar was very low.

“Women comprises half of the society and are fully capable of working but security issues and old traditions barred women from working at government institutions,” she said.

Lailuma, 28, who completed studies in in English Language and Computer Programming said: “No vacancy available in Education and Women Affairs Departments and the family did not allow me to work in other government institutions.”

Shaperai, the resident of Mohammad Agha District, said she studied business and management in Pakistan and was unable to get job in Logar.

She called on government official to get her a job as she was worried and was looking for occupation.

Abdul Wali Wakeel, Deputy Head of the Provincial Council, said families did not allow their female members to go and work in government institutions.

“There has been professional, qualified and experiences women but their families don’t allow them to work. All these are due to old customs and there was nothing wrong with women working outside.”

Education Department spokesman Mohammad Shapur Arab said in the past 16 years 4,200 female have completed 12th class and 603 completed teacher training.

He added 400 qualified female had been appointed as teachers in the province.

Women Affairs Director Shema Zargar said they worked hard to explore job opportunities for women in the province.

“We strive to explore jobs for qualified females in government and private sector but still some professional and qualified women stayed home as their families barred them from getting education,” she said.

She added total 500 women work in different Logar government departments.

Zargar said they engaged tribal elder and ulema in villages and remote areas regarding awareness programmes.

Deputy Governor Shamshad Dilawar said women presence in government institutions was low and it was not addressed in the past.

“The governor has held meetings with tribal elders regarding women rights and let them to work in the government institutions,” he said.

Women have been facing restrictions on them to work outside at time when last year there was 30 percent surge in the incidents of violence against women.

nh