US special envoy stresses respect for women’s rights

KABUL (Pajhwok): The US special representative for Afghan reconciliation has discussed intra-Afghan dialogue with civil society leaders and High Peace Council (HPC) officials.

Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad is on a new trip to several countries, including Afghanistan and Pakistan , to push the Afghan peace initiative.

“Excellent event with civil society leaders today, women have been key drivers of progress over the last 17 years,” Khalilzad tweeted after the meeting.

“Women’s voices must be heard, rights respected and progress sustained. We stand with them, and their inclusion is essential to an inclusive intra-Afghan dialogue,” he wrote.

The US diplomat met HPC Secretary and President Ashraf Ghani’s Special Envoy Umar Daudzai on Monday. A planned consultative Loya Jirga was called a meaningful opportunity to produce an inclusive team with consensus on positions.

On Monday, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Abdullah Abdullah also met Khalilzad at his residence. The CEO hailed the envoy’s efforts for reconciliation a longstanding desire of the Afghans.

President Ghani hosted Khalilzad for dinner last night. The diplomat thanked Ghani for bringing together important voices of peace.

sa/mud