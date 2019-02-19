4 decades of Afghan war to end fundamentally: Ghani

KABUL (Pajhwok): President Ashraf Ghani on Tuesday said the fight against terrorism would continue and the four-decade-old conflict would come to an end fundamentally and the Afghans would own a lasting peace.

The president expressed these views during a meeting with outgoing CENTCOM chief Gen. Joseph Votel at the Presidential Palace today, a statement from the Palace said.

It said both sides talked about the peace process, funding of the Afghan forces and their training and the joint fight against terrorism.

The statement quoted Gen. Votel as saying his office term had ended and he would be replaced by someone who was familiar with Afghanistan situation and he himself would continue his job as a strategic assistant to Afghan forces, the government and people.

President Ghani thanked the US and Votel for their cooperation with Afghanistan and said the Afghan forces were more powerful, professional and skillful in combat compared to the past.

Gen. Votel, the top US commander for the Middle East and Central Asia, is on what should be a two-week farewell tour as he prepares to step down after a nearly 40-year career.

