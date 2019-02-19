Snowfall, rain spells cut risk of water crisis: AMA

KABUL (Pajhwok): The Afghanistan Meteorology Authority (AMA) says the snowfall and rain spells are satisfactory this winter, reducing the drought and water crisis.

In an inclusive interview with Pajhwok Afghan News, Naseem Murad Kohmardi, weather forecasting head at AMA, said recent rains in different parts of the country had ended the drought and water crisis.

He said the Salang mountains had received 356 centimeters of snow in the solar years 1395 and 88 centimeters in 1396. This year, however, the snowfall was recorded at 368 centimeters.

Statistics show the snowfall in January this year was three times more compared to the same period in 2017.

Kohmardi added the determination of water and drought risks was the responsibility of the Ministry of Agriculture , irrigation and Livestock but AMA had advanced facilities to do the job.

“The technology allows us to say that several western, northwestern, northern and northwestern parts will see a high-level of rainfall in coming months,” he said.

In the solar year 1395, AMA and the Afghanistan Civil Aviation Authority (ACAA) joined the World Meteorological Organisation and several others programmes.

