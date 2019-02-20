‘Khost women park used to personal advantage’

KHOST CITY (Pajhwok): Municipality officials, civil society activists and residents on Wednesday accused the provincial Women’s Affairs director of southeastern Khost province of using the only women park to her own advantage.

They said Malali Wali was not a qualified person to run the provincial women’s affairs department and accused her of using government resources in personal interests.

They also claimed some individuals who have connection with Malali Wali have set up shops in the women’s park south of Khost City, the provincial capital. The residents said works done at the park were against the law.

Zainab Afghan, the ‘National Arman’ women’s association head, told Pajhwok Afghan News that the women’s affair head MalaliWali had created small shops in the only women park for her personal benefit.

She said the park had been grabbed by Malali Wali’s son and another individual namely Bahlwan and had illegally constructed bathes. However, she warned they would not allow anyone to play with women’s rights and fate.“ We will continue to complain until the issue is addressed,” Afghan added.

Nadia Bawari, another civil society activist, told Pajhwok that those having grabbed their park should be introduced to judicial organs.

She said the Women Park was built with the aim to provide women and children recreational opportunity.

She said the park, a property of the provincial municipality, was gifted by President Ghani to women almost 10n months back.

Meanwhile, Mayor Eng. Abdul Basir Mohammadzai termed the women’s affairs leadership as weak to use the women park in a right way.

He said the park had not been given in women’s authority and some small bathes were set up overnight in the park on the orders of Malalai Wali.

He said: “We are concerned that the income from the park to the municipality will be lost and the women’s affairs department will also not generate revenue from it because the park is not a venture. Another concern is that our park will be in a very bad condition because the women's affairs department has no budget for it.”

Abdul Nasir and Samiullah, two residents of Khost city, told Pajhwok that women and children used to sit on roadsides due to lack of a appropriate place for them.

Meanwhile, a number of Khost City residents also expressed similar views and demanded an early solution to the issue.

