Afghanistan all poised to take on Ireland in 1st T20

Sports

Afghanistan all poised to take on Ireland in 1st T20

By
Sheer Ahmad Usmani
On
Feb 20, 2019 - 09:50

KABULinfo-icon (Pajhwok): Afghanistaninfo-icon is all set to host Ireland in a three-T20, five ODI and a Test match series from Thursday, February 21 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Dehradun City of India.

Starting with the T20 series, the national squad will face Ireland in the first match on Thursday (tomorrow). This is the second time that these two nations will play a series against each other.

Addressing a pre-series press conference, Afghanistan skipper Asghar Afghan said: “We have been training in India for the last one month as part of our preparations and are well prepared for the upcoming series.”

Afghan said that the series against Ireland would help his side with preparations for the ICC Cricket Worldinfo-icon Cup 2019.

Ireland T20 captain Pul Stirling said the Afghan side was strong and had been very successful in T20 over the last several years.

“It is our first time here and we will aim to acclimatize with the conditions soon to play competitive cricket against the opposition,” Stirling added.

