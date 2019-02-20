Salang pass again closed for traffic after snowstorms

CHARIKAR (Pajhwok): The strategic Salang pass , linking Kabul with northern parts of the country, has been shut for traffic as a result of heavy snowfall and a strong snowstorm, the Highway Maintenance Department said on Wednesday.

The road had to be closed for traffic due to heavy snowfall and strong storm from 12:00pm of Tuesday night, a statement from the department said.

According to the statement, the highway would remain closed until the bad weather subsided and a snow clearing operation launched.

Passengers asked not to travel until they were informed to do so, the statement added.

pk