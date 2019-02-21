Pajhwok Services

Governance & Politics

Ghani and Berdimuhamedov in one-on-one meeting

Parwez Karokhil
Feb 21, 2019 - 13:26

KABULinfo-icon (Pajhwok): Afghan and Turkmen leaders are holding one-on-one talks in Ashgabat, to be followed by the signing of several agreements, a news report said on Thursday.

After the meeting between Ashraf Ghani and Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, a package of documents would be inked, the Turkmen state agency Dovlet Habarlary (TDH) reported.

The documents will give new impetus to constructive political dialogue, trade and economic partnership, as well as cultural and humanitarian contacts.

Turkmenistan is working on implementation of projects involving Afghanistaninfo-icon, including the construction of a railway line and a gas pipeline.

According to Trend news agency, Projects are also being assessed on the use of Afghan transit routes for the supply of Turkmen electricity.

Simultaneously, work is ongoing on establishing an Afghanistan-Turkmenistan-Azerbaijan-Georgia-Turkey transport corridor extending to Europe.

As part of the Lapis Lazuli project, railroads and highways connecting Torghundi in Herat province with Ashgabat and the Caspian port of Turkmenbashi will be set up.

President will sign a strategic partnership agreement with his Turkmen counterpart. He will also deliver a speech at the International Relations Institute of the Turkmen Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

