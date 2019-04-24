Pajhwok Services

4 local security personnel killed in Samangan attack

Security & Crime

آرشيف

4 local security personnel killed in Samangan attack

By
Mohammad Barat
On
Apr 24, 2019 - 11:31

KABULinfo-icon (Pajhwok): Four local security personnel have been killed and three others injured in militants attack on check-posts in the Roea Du Ab district of northern Samangan province, an official said on Wednesday.

A security check-post was lost to the assailants during the three hours attack in the Nawroz village, said Local Security Forces Commander Mohammad Naeem.

He added the Talibaninfo-icon were finally forced to repulse as a result of strong resistance from security forces.

The Taliban have recently surged their presence in the Roei Du Ab district but it was the first time they attacked security forces check-point, he said.

Du Ab district is situated 129 kilometres from Aibak, the provincial capital and bordered Tala Wa Barfak and Dahna Ghori districts of Baghlan which are also unstable areas.

nh

