Karzai sees US-Russia cooperation on Afghanistan

Governance & Politics

Karzai sees US-Russia cooperation on Afghanistan

By
Pajhwok Monitor
On
Apr 25, 2019 - 10:28

KABULinfo-icon (Pajhwok): Former president Hamid Karzai sees cooperation between the US and Russia on the peace process on Afghanistaninfo-icon,

In an interview with a Turkish media outlet, he also welcomed China’s involvement in ongoing efforts for peace and reconciliation in the war-devastated country.

There will be a meeting (today) in Moscow between the representatives of the US, Russia and China. That's a very good sign," the ex-president said.

He told Anadolu Agency: "For too long, my country suffered from war and conflict. For too long, it does not have an equal seat that was to decide its fate.”

While pleading for a political settlement, he believed the conflict could not be resolved militarily. He did not buy the idea of a military solution.

Karzai called peace in Afghanistan before the presidential elections a priority. The priority for us now is peace. Once we have peace, then we can conduct our elections more properly."

PANinfo-icon Monitor/mud

Tags: 

