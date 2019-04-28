Disrespecting Jihad, Mujahideen unacceptable: Ghani

KABUL (Pajhwok): President Ashraf Ghani on Sunday told a gathering insulting Jihad and Mujahideen was not acceptable for the Afghan people.

The president expressed the views during a ceremony here, marking the 27th victory anniversary of Afghan Jihad against the soviet invasion.

Ghani said that the Afghan Jihad was succeeded following heavy sacrifices and losses of people. Around $220 billion and one and half a million people lost their lives in the battle, he said.

Something which is very obvious is the world did not assist Afghanistan after April 28 (end of soviet invasion of Afghanistan), he said, adding a special commission would be tasked for organizing the celebration April 28 in the future.

Ghani said Afghans should learn from the past as well as from experiences of other countries and solve differences through negotiations. “Peace would be a story of every gathering and parties in the Afghan society now,” he said.

“Peace depends on people and a dignified and stable peace is hopefully coming, we should submit to almighty God and then for the will of the public for this cause,” he said.

He said there was need for a countrywide consultation and hearing about the peace process as peace could not be achieved simply (in a country suffered four decades of war).

The gathering was also attended by Jihadi leaders and other political figures.

On the other hand, Gulubddin Hekmatyar, head of Hizb-i-Islami Afghanistan (HIA) said that the defeat of the soviet invasion in Afghanistan was the beginning of another conflict in the country.

Having power for some Jihadi leaders seemed a victory but they were failed despite having the control over their country, he said. “If we had struggled for the development of the country on the day soviet forces left the country, now we would celebrate the day of our victory,” he said.

He said 1.2 million houses were destroyed in Jihad against soviet forces but the same leaders in the battle later engaged in destroying the capital Kabul.

Hekmatyar said that the US forces should leave Afghanistan responsibly otherwise the country probably enter into another war.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Dr. Abdullah Abdullah who also attended the event said that despite April 28 was the day of victory for Afghanistan but the last four decades of war ruined many opportunities of the Afghan people.

He said that war was not on favor of anyone and all should struggle for finding a way for peace in the country.

mds