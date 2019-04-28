Pajhwok Services

Tribal elder killed, 3 injured in Nangarhar roadside bombing

Tribal elder killed, 3 injured in Nangarhar roadside bombing

By
Javed Hamim Kakar
On
Apr 28, 2019 - 11:29

JALALABAD (Pajhwok): A tribal elder was killed and three other people injured when their car struck by a roadside bomb in eastern Nangarhar province on Sunday, an official said.

Governor’s spokesman, Attaullah Khogyani, told Pajhwok Afghan News that the bomb targeted a Dotson model vehicle in Haska Mina district of the province today morning.

He said a tribal elder was killed and three other civilians wounded in the blast.

Those wounded were evacuated to hospital and they were in stable healthinfo-icon condition, Khogyani concluded.

No any groups have so far claimed responsibility for the attack.

