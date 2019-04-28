Tribal elder killed, 3 injured in Nangarhar roadside bombing

JALALABAD (Pajhwok): A tribal elder was killed and three other people injured when their car struck by a roadside bomb in eastern Nangarhar province on Sunday, an official said.

Governor’s spokesman, Attaullah Khogyani, told Pajhwok Afghan News that the bomb targeted a Dotson model vehicle in Haska Mina district of the province today morning.

He said a tribal elder was killed and three other civilians wounded in the blast.

Those wounded were evacuated to hospital and they were in stable health condition, Khogyani concluded.

No any groups have so far claimed responsibility for the attack.

mds