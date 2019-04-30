49 candidates vying for Loya Jirga admin board seats

KABUL (Pajhwok): Ballot boxes for 49 candidates of the Consultative Loya Jirga ’s administrative board members (four heads and four secretaries were set up this afternoon (Tuesday), an official said.

A participant of the Jirga told Pajhwok Afghan News that before noon the ballot boxes for 49 candidates, including 19 running for deputies’ posts and 30 others for secretaries of administrative board members, were set up at around 3:40pm today.

According to the source, Nargais Baloch, Habiba Sourabi, Najia Munira Akhondzadah, Eng. Kamal Safi, Humira Kehzad, Slama Akbari, Marim Musawi, Faiz Naqibullah Hashimi, Ghulam Bahauddin Jilani, Zakia Wardak, Mohammad Arif Noorzai, Mohammad Afzal Hadid, Abdullah Naji Nazari, Attaullah Faizani, Rahima Jami, Waliullah Shaheen, Toryali Tahiri, Amanullah Kamrani and Bayani Salimi were eying the four seats of deputies.

The source added Ilyas Zmarayali, Rafiullah Haidari, Sahra Seerat, Halima Sadaf Karimi, Husai Andar, Atifa Touib, Spesaly, Irfanullah Irafan, Abdul Wali Raji, Masouma Anwari, Nasir Attai, Shabnam Salehi, Masouma Ramazani, Masoodah Yari, Gulali Akbari, Mohammad Musa Rahimi, Abdul Hadi Danishjo, Najdana, Noori Sharifi, Laila Sadat, Sahib Nazar Dashti, Ziaulaq Zahid, Bibi Tahira Haqjo, Tamana Shinwari, Younus Amin, Mualvi Abdul Rahman Hotak, Saeedah Pari Alokozai, Qazi Hafizullah Salaam, Abdul Basir Usmani and Zakiro Yousufi were running for the four seats of secretaries of the Loya Jirga.

The Consultative Loya Jirga that kicked off on Monday in Kabul is scheduled to continue for four days to discuss a framework for peace talks, a possible agreement with Taliban and set out conditions for reconciliation.

More than 3,000 participants and 300 guests, including foreign envoys, government ministers and other high-ranking officials, are taking part in the mammoth gathering.

On Monday, President Ghani named Abdul Rab RassoulSayyaf as chairman of the Loya Jirga and later Habiba Surabi, Abdul Rauf Ibrahimi and Fazl Hadi Muslimyar were nominated as deputies of the Jirga by Sayyaf.

pk/ma