King Abdul Aziz Gate to be opened before Ramadaan

KABUL (Pajhwok): A top Saudi official has ordered the swift completion of construction and maintenance work as well as opening of the King Abdul Aziz Gate in preparation for receiving worshippers at al-Masjid al-Haraam during Ramadaan.

The orders were issued by Director-General for Affairs of al-Masjid al-Haraam and the Prophet’s Masjid Shaykh Abdur-Rahmaan bin Abdul Aziz, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

He directed the Department for Project Management at al-Masjid al-Haraam to do its utmost to complete all work to the highest of standards to facilitate comprehensive preparations for the masses during the holy month.

During his inspection round, the official examined preparations, maintenance and construction currently in progress, as well as work on opening of the King Abdul-Aziz Gate.

He underlined the necessity of observing and maintaining the highest safety standards to ensure the wellbeing of all worshippers. He urged progress in work with diligence.

Accompanying him during the inspection were Deputy Director for Affairs of al-Masjid al-Haraam, Ahmad ibn Muhammad al-Mansooree, as well as Deputy Director for Administrative Affairs Sa‘dibn Muhammad al-Muhaymeed.

The King Abdul-Aziz Gate is one of the main entrances to al-Masjid al-Haraam and it is used by large numbers of worshippers, who visit Allaah’s Sacred House. Once current construction work is completed, it will be 48 metres tall.

sa/mud