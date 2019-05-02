Kabul-north highway conditionally reopened for traffic

PUL-I-KHUMRI (Pajhwok) The Kabul -north highway has been conditionally reopened for traffic after a week of closure in Baghlan province, an official and residents said on Thursday.

The highway had been jept closed by protestors since Friday. The protest emerged after the Independent Election Commission (IEC ) unveiled final results of Wolesi Jirga polls frpm some provinces, including Baghlan.

Hundreds supporters of failed candidate Mahboobullah Ghafari closed the highway for traffic in Pul-i-Khumri. They demanded the release of Ghafari from jail and his inclusion in the final list of winners.

Syed Anwar, an organiser of the protest, told Pajhwok Afghan News the highway had been reopened after mediation from security organs.

He said the security organs had accepted three of their demands -- releasing Ghafari, recounting Baghlan votes and probing casualties during the demonstration.

Anwar warned if their demands were not accepted until Wednesday, they would again clos the highway.

Meanwhile, Mahmood Haqmal, the governor’s spokesman, confirmed to Pajhwok the reopening of the highway for traffic.

