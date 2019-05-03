Pajhwok Services

Peace Jirga shows Afghans are one nation: Sayyaf

Governance & Politics

Peace Jirga shows Afghans are one nation: Sayyaf

By
Ahmad Shah Erfanyar
On
May 03, 2019 - 17:05

KABULinfo-icon (Pajhwok): Jihadi and Religious Leader Abdul Rab Rasoul Sayyaf on Friday termed the Consultative Peace Jirgainfo-icon a success and said a joint decision has been taken that peace will be established in the country.

“This nation has a history, dignity. Everyone considered them illiterate, having no knowledge of politics. Every individual of you are politicians and fully aware of propriety,” he said.

People thought that this mammoth gathering would end without any result or would work for a particular group, adding the five-day event proved they worked for peace.

He told the Talibaninfo-icon: “Lets join hands together, remove biasness and work from the core of our heart for the construction of our war-ravaged country.”

He told the president that it was peace Jirga and it is obligatory on you to consult with people and not work in violation to their wishes.

He made it clear that nobody forced their views on others during the peace Jirga adding every individual shared their views from the core of their heart.

He hailed efforts by internal and externalinfo-icon stake holders and added every one desired for peace and support every effort in this way.

nh

Tags: 

