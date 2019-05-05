Halt fighting during Ramadan, UNAMA urges all parties

KABUL (Pajhwok): UN Secretary-General’s Special Representative for Afghanistan Tadamichi Yamamoto has extended his warmest wishes to all Afghans on the arrival of the holy month of Ramazan and called on all warring parties to stop fighting.

“The period ahead a special time for prayers and reflection for Afghans, as well as a time to show compassion for those most affected by the conflict in the country,” the UN envoy said in a statement on Sunday.

“It is our hope that the observance of Ramadan will provide an opportunity for all communities in Afghanistan to come closer together. In that spirit, the UN calls on all parties to the conflict to halt the fighting,” said Yamamoto.

The UN family in Afghanistan remains committed in its stand with the Afghan people in their quest for a peaceful, united and prosperous Afghanistan.

