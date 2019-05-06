KSRelief embarks on Ramadan aid to needy Afghans

KABUL (Pajhwok): The King Salman Center for Relief and Humanitarian Aid (KSRelief) has started distributing relief goods worth 80 million afghanis to 20000 deserving Afghan families for the holy month of Ramadan.

The aid distribution was launched in Kabul on Sunday on the eve of the holy month by Refugee and Repatriation Minister Syed Alami Balkhi, Saudi Arabia ambassador to Afghanistan l Jassim bin Mohammed Al-Khalidi and other Afghan officials.

KSRelief in a statement said 220 needy families were distributed the relief goods for Ramadan in Kabul as the process began.

Balkhi on the occasion said the Saudi aid was aimed at alleviating problems of poor families during the holy month.

He said each family was given relief goods worth $50 and the goods included rice, ghee, flour, beans, dates and tea.

Refugee Ministry spokesman Raza Bahar said 5000 deserving families in Kabul would be distributed the relief goods. He said another 15,000 families in five more provinces would be given the aid.

The Sauid envoy assured the kingdom’s cooperation with the Afghan Refugee and Repatriation Ministry in terms of humanitarian assistance.

Advisor to the Refugee Ministry on social affairs Hayatullah Sabawoon said KSRelief planned to distribute relief goods worth one million US dollars to 20000 displaced, returning and deserving families in five Afghanistan provinces.

