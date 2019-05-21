9 detained for allegedly gang-raping midwife in Samangan

AIBAK (Pajhwok): Police have arrested nine individuals over allegedly gang-raping a midwife in front of her father’s eyes at Doab district of northern Samangan province, an official said on Tuesday.

Deputy public health department director Dr. Yaseen Safari Bayan said the incident took place five days back.

He said based on the investigation delegation’s information, the six individuals entered Abkhorak clinic during night and overpowered the clinic guard and tied his hands.

He said there were two midwifes who were sisters and their father were present at the clinic and the six men raped one of the sisters in front of their father and the other one spared for being menstruating.

A source said the victim midwife had been working in the clinic for the past 14 years.

Police spokesman Sayed Hashim said police had captured the nine individuals and transferred them to police headquarters. He said the detainees were introduced to the Attorney Office after initial investigation.

Niaz Mohammad Rasikh, the attorney, confirmed receiving the case and said the investigation showed that four of the detainees were under 18 years of age.

