Testy US-Iran exchanges worry United Nations

Testy US-Iran exchanges worry United Nations

Pajhwok Monitor
May 21, 2019 - 08:28

KABULinfo-icon (Pajhwok): The United Nations has expressed its concern on mounting tensions between Washington and Tehran, urging both sides to exercise restraint.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Monday asked all parties to lower the rhetoric and lower the threshold of action as well.

"We are concerned about the rising rhetoric," UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric was quoted as saying by the Associated Press.

The UN chief was also worried at the rocket launch that apparently targeted the US embassy in Baghdad, the spokesman added.

"It is a very volatile region. Any developments, whether they are actions on the ground or whether they are rhetoric, can always be misinterpreted…”

Earlier in the day, President Donald Trump warned any attack from Iran would be met with a devastating US response that would mean “the official end of Iran.”

In response, Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif slammed Trump’s warning as genocidal taunts. “Never threaten an Iranian. Try respect -- it works!”

The angry exchanges came hours after a Katyusha rocket fell in Baghdad's Green Zone, less than a mile from the US embassy.

"If Iran wants to fight, that will be the official end of Iran. Never threaten the United States again!," Trump tweeted.

