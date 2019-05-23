11 militants detained in Nangarhar special raids

JALALABAD (Pajhwok): Nearly a dozen militants have been arrested by intelligence operatives in different parts of eastern Nangarhar province, the governor said on Thursday.

The detainees, who were shown to media persons in Jalalabad, the provincial capital, included four Daesh and a Pakistani national, Governor Mahmood Miakhel said.

He said the Daesh detainees wanted to stage a suicide attack on a government department, but he did name the department.

The detainees also included seven Taliban members arrested by intelligence forces in Jalalabad, Khogyani, Ghanikhel, Momand Dara and Behsud districts, said Miakhel, who accused the Taliban detainees of having hand in a number of attacks against government targets.

He said the 11 persons were detained during a period of one week.

ma