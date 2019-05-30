28 people freed from Taliban-run prison in Zabul

KABUL (Pajhwok): Security forces have released 16 civilians and 12 security personnel from a Taliban prison in southern Zabul province, an official said on Thursday.

Nasrat Rahimi, spokesman for the Ministry of interior, wrote in his Facebook page that security forces raided a Taliban-run jail in Nawbahar distric.

At least 28 civilians, including 12 security personnel, were released and two militants were killed during the operation, he added.

The exact date and time did not mention by the spokesman but he said that more details would be shared with media later on.

Sa