Improved integrity in presidential vote discussed

KABUL (Pajhwok): The problems journalists faced in covering the election campaign and developing tools to promote electoral integrity ahead of the 2019 presidential contest have come up for discussion at a roundtable in Kabul.

The EU-funded European Centre for Electoral Support (ECES), through the Project in Support of Enhanced Sustainability and Electoral Integrity in Afghanistan (PROSES), arranged the discussion.

Media stakeholders, including directors/heads of news of major radio stations, television channels, print and online media outlets, took part in the discussion.

Ariana News, 8am Daily News, Arman-i-Millie, Etilaat Roz Daily, Pajhwok Afghan News, Shamshad TV and Tolo News representatives were among the participants of the event.

Directors of the Afghan Independent Journalists’ Association (AIJA), the Afghanistan National Journalists’ Union (ANJU), the Center for Protection of Afghan Women Journalists (CPAWJ) and Nai media support agency were also in attendance.

Most media participants underlined the overall lack of information and transparency from the Independent Election Commission (IEC ) and Independent Election Complaints Commission (IECC).

A deficit of media investigation on electoral fraud, political pressures and numerous journalists being deprived of accreditation cards for covering elections, insecurity for media workers, shortage of female journalists and other issues experienced in last parliamentary elections were also discussed.

ECES/PROSES project director, Luis Castellar, delivered the keynote presentation on electoral integrity.

He stressed the importance of the media in promoting credible and transparent elections by strengthening investigation on electoral fraud and malpractices, developing ways to enhance the accountability of both IEC and ECC and of political parties and the government,

He also underlined media role in increasing awareness of fraud challenges and opportunities for change, encouraging partnership with domestic observers, considering innovative tools like parallel voting tabulation (PVT), better use of election-related data journalism and making available specific training courses for journalists, including description of the different types of electoral fraud and digest of election-related laws, regulations and international standards.

Further to this meeting, it was agreed to hold another roundtable with media stakeholders and explore joint initiatives to strengthen reporting on electoral integrity.

The European Center for Electoral Support (ECES) is a non-profit private foundation headquartered in Brussels, with a global remit. It promotes sustainable democratic development through the provision of advisory services, operational support and management of large projects. ECES has been operating in Afghanistan since last July.

This 18-month technical assistance project supported the 2018 parliamentary elections through a series of ongoing training and capacity-building activities focused on democracy and election stakeholders, including civil society organisations and the media.

pr/sa/mud