9 special unit police injured in Tirinkot roadside blast

TIRINKOT (Pajhwok): Nine special unit police personnel were wounded when a roadside bomb ripped through their Humvee vehicle in the capital of central Uruzgan province, an official said on Friday.

The incident happened in Sarkhom area of Tirinkot last night, Uruzgan police chief Col. Khitab Khanjari told Pajhwok Afghan News.

He said the special unit police personnel were conducting a patrol in the area when came under attack. Their vehicle was destroyed in the blast.

The injured personnel had been taken to Kandahar province for treatment and their condition was said to be stable.

