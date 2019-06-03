Khalilzad to Taliban: Let’s work together for peace

KABUL (Pajhwok): The US special envoy for Afghanistan reconciliation has rejected the Taliban supreme leader’s suggestion that the Americans seek violence in Afghanistan.

“We don’t. The level of violence in Afghanistan is unacceptable and we have no desire to perpetuate it,” Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad tweeted in reaction to Mullah Hebatullah Akhundzada’s Eid Message.

“Let us find ways to work together to reduce or to immediately end the violence, as we continue negotiations to end the war in Afghanistan,” the diplomat said

The killing of the Afghans must stop, the envoy stressed, he said, adding the Taliban leader’s statement provided some welcome support for the Afghan peace process.

He believed that Akhundzada’s Eid message also reflected the insurgent group’s desire to participate in dialogue with other Afghans and in a final political settlement that would require power-sharing.

“At the same time, the statement’s bombastic tone is unnecessary and only serves to complicate and disrupt as we advance peace talks,” Khalilzad remarked.

On Saturday, the Taliban supremo called on the US to adopt a policy of reason and understanding and remain a sincere partner in the negotiations process.

Akhundzada said: “No one should expect us to pour cold water on the heated battlefronts of Jihad or forget our forty-year sacrifices before reaching our objectives.”

